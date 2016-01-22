Carlos Basabe

Angry Spin

Angry Spin character funny photoshop sketch illustration cowboy animation
Super rough animation of an angry cowboy spinning and throwing a fit.

Learning how to animate in Photoshop. The ability to use all my brushes and Photoshops many effect tools made it a logical next step after kicking the tires on Sketchbook Pro.

Still a lot to learn but I continue to enjoy rendering these little character moments for fun.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
