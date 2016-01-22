Kris Mendoza

Class Illustration

Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza
  • Save
Class Illustration books illustration explore classes school
Download color palette

Another illustration I can't say much about, other than exploring how much I can push the branding. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Kris Mendoza
Kris Mendoza

More by Kris Mendoza

View profile
    • Like