Adam Lorber

The Flame Broiler

Adam Lorber
Adam Lorber
  • Save
The Flame Broiler bowl flame identity rebrand logo
Download color palette

Went here for lunch yesterday. Their current logo looks like it was created in Word and includes 4 fonts and 5 colors (http://www.thefranchisecoach.net/f/the_flame_broiler_logo.jpg) so I took a stab at a rebrand. Work in progress but it's getting there.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Adam Lorber
Adam Lorber

More by Adam Lorber

View profile
    • Like