Alex Kranzusch

Sketch 2.1 - Blu & Exile

Alex Kranzusch
Alex Kranzusch
  • Save
Sketch 2.1 - Blu & Exile motion graphics 2d animation type animation title hip hop
Download color palette

I have been jamming to an instrumental version of the 2011 Blu & Exile release all week now.
Original animation w/ audio here: https://vimeo.com/152708973
Give the original album a listen here: https://thenewcolorblu.bandcamp.com/album/give-me-my-flowers-while-i-can-still-smell-them

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Alex Kranzusch
Alex Kranzusch

More by Alex Kranzusch

View profile
    • Like