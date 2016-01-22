Hoang :D Nguyen

Butler Bros Holiday Card 2015

Hoang :D Nguyen
Hoang :D Nguyen
  • Save
Butler Bros Holiday Card 2015 animati organic corn farm growing gift tractor santa lights farmshare holidays christmas
Download color palette

Fun little illustration animation for @thebutlerbros 2015 Holiday Card we sent out as donations to Farmshare Austin — a local non-profit that takes a whole-systems approach to community food security by training organic farmers, improving farm practices, preserving farmland, and increasing access to organic food.

Hoang :D Nguyen
Hoang :D Nguyen

More by Hoang :D Nguyen

View profile
    • Like