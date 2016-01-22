Henry Ingham

Henry Ingham
Henry Ingham
DM Logo negative space identity brand logo
Logo: Del Mak (choreographer)
Ideas: precision, movement, dance, form, repetition, symmetry, loops, direction

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
