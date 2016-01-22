Jean François Porchez

Copper Light

Today, we just finished a part of a project started last June 2015. Here a preview. This family was based (obviously) on the Copperplate genre initiated by Fred Goudy in 1901 for ATF, itself influenced by copperplate engravings.

Perfect application of his famous quote: "All the old fellows stole our best ideas."

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
