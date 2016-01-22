Veronica Po

Korizza (cinnamon)

Veronica Po
Veronica Po
  • Save
Korizza (cinnamon) monogram cinnamon water texture logo
Download color palette

Logotype and textures for identity of Korizza design

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Veronica Po
Veronica Po

More by Veronica Po

View profile
    • Like