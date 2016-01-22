Daniel Sofinet

Littlepin

Littlepin
Totally forgot to mention that it's ready! Well, sort of. The app is out and running and it feels awesome! I still feel that it's missing some animations and desired interactions. But all of that IS COMING! As soon as funding starts coming. Enjoy! Download here: http://www.littlepin.city/

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
