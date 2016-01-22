Stephen Phung

Personal Portfolio

Currently working on redesigning my personal portfolio. This is the design of home page. Next phase will be to include a collection of selected work.

I've also added a hover animation for external links to add a splash of colour to the experience.

Check it out live here - http://stephenphung.com/

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
