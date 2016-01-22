Chirp Chirp

Paul Dunbar

I created a stylized version of a Harper Eagle and a Macaw in the style of a Brazilan mask for local DC chocolate company Harper Macaw.

Designed at Design Army

AD Mariela Hsu

Check em out, n treat yo self:
https://harpermacaw.com/

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
