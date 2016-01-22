Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry • 1937 • Movie Title

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
For my next redesigned and lettered title card in my series, I was inspired by the super-condensed sans serif typography found in the theatrical trailer produced for the third film in Garland’s filmography.
This was the first film to team Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland together!
See a larger version on my site (link in profile) and learn more about the film on my blog!: www.raphaelgeroni.com/blog
(6/34)