Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry • 1937 • Movie Title

Thoroughbreds Don't Cry • 1937
For my next redesigned and lettered title card in my series, I was inspired by the super-condensed sans serif typography found in the theatrical trailer produced for the third film in Garland’s filmography.

This was the first film to team Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland together!

(6/34)

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
