Play That Funky Organ, Betty Ann.

event conference freight sans lines organ brand music kansas city
Collaborated with ol' friend @Rob Bratney on the brand for the American Guild of Organists conference in Kansas City. Here's one of the logos we proposed that they seem to like.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
