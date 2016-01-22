Carrie Voldengen
Recurly Design

Holiday Revenue

Carrie Voldengen
Recurly Design
Carrie Voldengen for Recurly Design
  • Save
Holiday Revenue saas recurly growth revenue discounts holiday presents bar graph coupons isometric grid isometric
Download color palette

Imagery for webinar campaign on Holiday Revenue / Coupons. I learned that creating isometric bows is extremely difficult.

Recurly Design
Recurly Design

More by Recurly Design

View profile
    • Like