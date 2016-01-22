Eamonn Finn

Lighthouse

Lighthouse waves sea lighthouse low poly cinema 4d
Another cinema4d piece. This was created based on a tutorial on the great Mt. Mograph youtube channel. Look him up for great After Effects and Cinema4D tutorials. I then took it into after effects and did some colour correction on it.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
