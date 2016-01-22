Michele Humes

Packaging Illustration: Thai Food

Illustrations for a line of soaps with the scents of classic Thai dishes: mango sticky rice, pad thai, tom yum goong, and pineapple fried rice.

Colored pencil on watercolor.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
