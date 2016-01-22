Matt Legrand

Gocap: Smart Pencap

Matt Legrand
Matt Legrand
  • Save
Gocap: Smart Pencap cad id product industrial modeling render 3d
Download color palette

Unveiling Gocap, the smart insulin cap.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Matt Legrand
Matt Legrand

More by Matt Legrand

View profile
    • Like