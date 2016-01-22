Fitbit Product Card Concept

I've been seeing some really cool stuff on dribbble with all this Daily UI shots and inspiration and I want to join in on the game. I'm going to aim to post at least 5 shots a week with just some fun practice.

Here's my first daily UI shot of a concept product card for fitbit. The new fitbit Blaze is coming out soon and I just pre-ordered mine so I figured it'd be a good start to this daily UI challenge.

Next shot I'll upload some bigger pixels.