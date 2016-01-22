Saige McVea

blueprint logo

blueprint logo logo blueprint fingerprint bluetooth
logo development for a wayfinding application
typeface is "Quan Slim Rounded" by Chatnarong Jingsuphatada

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
