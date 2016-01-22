sam angeli
Whipped

Splittable App 2.0

sam angeli
Whipped
sam angeli for Whipped
Hire Us
  • Save
Splittable App 2.0 ux clean animation interaction design featured ios
Download color palette

This is the new Splittable App we design @We Draw Pictures.

The app is designed to help house sharers track their expenses.

The new app is available now on the App Store and is being featured in both the U.S and U.K stores now.

Download U.K:
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/splittable-split-bills-track/id969196240?mt=8

Download U.S:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/splittable-split-bills-track/id969196240?mt=8

Thanks for looking!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Whipped
Whipped
Hire Us

More by Whipped

View profile
    • Like