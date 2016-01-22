Dirty grandpa_adult swim

Sylvia Boomer Yang

It is another fun project and collaboration with Nice Soft T-shrit. We created a short movie trailer for Dirty Grandpa. The video is promoting on Adult Swim net work. Check the video - https://vimeo.com/152717041

Credits:
Directed by Nice Soft T-Shirt
Creative Directors: Luis Aguirre and David Rasura
Producer: Andrea Sertz
Art Direction + Design: Sylvia Yang
Animation: David Rasura
Client: Adult Swim

