Dirty grandpa_adult swim

It is another fun project and collaboration with Nice Soft T-shrit. We created a short movie trailer for Dirty Grandpa. The video is promoting on Adult Swim net work. Check the video - https://vimeo.com/152717041

Credits:

Directed by Nice Soft T-Shirt

Creative Directors: Luis Aguirre and David Rasura

Producer: Andrea Sertz

Art Direction + Design: Sylvia Yang

Animation: David Rasura

Client: Adult Swim