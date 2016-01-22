Caleb Hou

Logo Mockup

Caleb Hou
Caleb Hou
  • Save
Logo Mockup web print logo identity branding boy scouts mockup
Download color palette

A simple mockup of the new logo for the Order of the Arrow.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Caleb Hou
Caleb Hou

More by Caleb Hou

View profile
    • Like