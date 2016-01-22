Brooks Hungate

GlobalX Logomark Idea

Brooks Hungate
Brooks Hungate
  • Save
GlobalX Logomark Idea missions earth world green x globe
Download color palette

Working on a new direction for the global missions arm of North Point Ministries. It's called GlobalX.

Globe + G+ X = GlobalX

Still working on logotypes as well.

Ideas or suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Brooks Hungate
Brooks Hungate

More by Brooks Hungate

View profile
    • Like