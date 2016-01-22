Michele Humes

Noodler's App Store Promotional Artwork

Noodler's App Store Promotional Artwork app store graphic design food banner illustration app apple ios
Apple is using a modified version of my banner to promote my noodle soup app on the China App Store! An auspicious start to 2016.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
