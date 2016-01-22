Brookes Eggleston

Booker - Animal Crossing (DailyXing #22)

Brookes Eggleston
Brookes Eggleston
  • Save
Booker - Animal Crossing (DailyXing #22) illustration character design characterdesign booker animal crossing animalcrossing
Download color palette

“…huh?” Booker is… a very well intentioned peace keeper. 22 of 31

(Shadowed by his Wild World guard version, because I had a hard time choosing between them.)

Brookes Eggleston
Brookes Eggleston

More by Brookes Eggleston

View profile
    • Like