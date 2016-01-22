Dan Noakes

Lebron Dunk

Lebron Dunk after effects motion graphics cel animation nba king basketball cavaliers lebron james
My shot at frame-by-frame animation. Pushing pixels with each shape in After Effects. Character designed by @mbrooken

