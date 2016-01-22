Abhas Sinha

Daily UI 015: On/Off Switch

Abhas Sinha
Abhas Sinha
  • Save
Daily UI 015: On/Off Switch minimal ios iphone mobile app ux ui toggle switch on off dailyui
Download color palette

Day 15!

Apologies for the slowdown — had been massively under the weather :/ Back right up, now, however! :)

This is pretty basic, I feel, but I've added subtle touches.

Would love to hear from you!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Abhas Sinha
Abhas Sinha

More by Abhas Sinha

View profile
    • Like