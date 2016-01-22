Garrett Campagna

Sorry (Invite Contest)

Sorry everyone for my confusing invite contest last week. I didn't realize that you cant comment on Dribbble if you aren't a player!

So if you've been waiting for a shot to become a Dribbble player, now's really your chance! I have one invite to give away.

I just need two things from you:
Follow me (@Garrett Campagna) and
Tweet a link to your portfolio @garrettcampagna (https://twitter.com/GarrettCampagna)

The winner will be announced on Tuesday!

I'm looking forward to seeing some great portfolios.

Rebound of
Invite Contest
Product designer and tech enthusiast. Located in Colorado.

