Shane Pendergrass

Seasoned Greetings

Shane Pendergrass
Shane Pendergrass
  • Save
Seasoned Greetings herring design gift holiday yellow identity packaging coffee
Download color palette

Client holiday card and gift package.

Web component: http://www.herringdesign.com/greetings2015/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Shane Pendergrass
Shane Pendergrass

More by Shane Pendergrass

View profile
    • Like