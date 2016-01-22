George Kiriy

Positive App

George Kiriy
George Kiriy
  • Save
Positive App color graphic simplicity flat custom ui interface
Download color palette

iOS/Android apps made for the training company to track positive events and check how they affect the mood by Unity 3D engine

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
George Kiriy
George Kiriy

More by George Kiriy

View profile
    • Like