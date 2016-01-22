Sujan Khadgi

Flash Message - #DailyUI #011

Flash Message - #DailyUI #011 icons daily ui
I think a sign of a good visual designer is also to be able to create nice iconography. I'm still learning how to create icons and this was my first time creating icons.

Maybe someday I'll be able to create my own icon set!

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
