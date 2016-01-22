Sujan Khadgi

User Profile -#DailyUI #006

Sujan Khadgi
Sujan Khadgi
  • Save
User Profile -#DailyUI #006 pokedex daily ui
Download color palette

For this shot, I thought it would be cool to design a pokedex app instead of designing a normal User Profile.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Sujan Khadgi
Sujan Khadgi

More by Sujan Khadgi

View profile
    • Like