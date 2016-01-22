Check out full project on my Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/33142717/KH-Creative-The-Graduation-Project

It's been 5 years since I graduated and took a first step into Advertising world in Vietnam, thanks to this project, it got a lot of impressions from the recruiters at the first sight at that time until now.



This is my Graduation Project in 2011 at Polygon Academy of Design, an Art school based in Saigon, Vietnam. Proudly this is the Best graduation project of the class (K11 Graphic Designer Pro Course) with the highest score and to it's been selected to showcase in the Academy.



So this year, 2016, to celebrate the year of the Monkey, in Lunar year of Asians, I want to show to the world my very first branding project for my dream, a boutique design agency, named "KHỈ creative", which means "MONKEY creative".



I hope you guys enjoy my branding graduation project!

Thank you & enjoy the show!