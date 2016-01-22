Bettina Gericke

instagram app

Bettina Gericke
Bettina Gericke
  • Save
instagram app instagram design chat icon illustrator 2d ui app mobile smartphone iphone
Download color palette

The second app design for RedBullTV. See the movie here.

Bb4ed4e9967283302ccdc7b39bd5c6f7
Rebound of
twitter app
By Bettina Gericke
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Bettina Gericke
Bettina Gericke

More by Bettina Gericke

View profile
    • Like