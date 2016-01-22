Move Made Brand Design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We were approached by Quicklet to help bring their new estate agency to market. They explained their aim to deliver high quality service and work hard on behalf of their customers.
Our solution focused on this. We created the brand name MoveMade, upgrading their promise from 'moving' to 'moved'. This allows them to communicate their confidence in saying 'we'll get your move made'. Our work was rolled out across multiple areas including shop front, on-site boards, printed materials and applied to their template based website.
To see more of this project:
https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/movemade-identity/