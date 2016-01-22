Hugo Almendra

Illustrations

Illustrations animal vector call center support customer bus piggybank icons flat illustration
Some illustrations I created for a new website redesign I’m working on. I’ll post them in context soon.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
