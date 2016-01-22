Adam Tatz

Applandia 2.0

Adam Tatz
Adam Tatz
  • Save
Applandia 2.0 redrawn illustration applandia design
Download color palette

My team, @Mohammed Nadeemuddin and @Nicole Schmidt, redrew all the work based on new brand guidelines. Wish i had invites for them.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Adam Tatz
Adam Tatz

More by Adam Tatz

View profile
    • Like