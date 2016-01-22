MyMall shopping app

MyMall is a iOS app aiming to ease the shopping experience through providing an organized way to search for discounts. Follow your favorite products, get notified when the are in sale and receive the location of the store nearby. Create a list of favorite products or product groups to follow such as sportswear, shoes, accessories, jewellery, health & beauty, maternity, electronics, food & beverage, entertainment, toys and manny more. When one of your favorite products are in sale you will receive a notification and the location of the store nearby or buy it directly via the MyMall app.