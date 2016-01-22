MyMall shopping app

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
MyMall is a iOS app aiming to ease the shopping experience through providing an organized way to search for discounts. Follow your favorite products, get notified when the are in sale and receive the location of the store nearby. Create a list of favorite products or product groups to follow such as sportswear, shoes, accessories, jewellery, health & beauty, maternity, electronics, food & beverage, entertainment, toys and manny more. When one of your favorite products are in sale you will receive a notification and the location of the store nearby or buy it directly via the MyMall app.