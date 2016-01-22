Exciting to share a bit of progress on a cafe project I have been working on with a close friend. For the window we decided to keep it simple and only use the typeface portion of the logo. The trolley element will present itself later on in the cafes experience. I reached out to my good friend and local legend sign painter Gibbs Connors (@gibbsconnors) to gold leaf the front of the window. I look forward to sharing that upon its completion.