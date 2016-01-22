Jackie Saik

moon monsters and death stars and donut billboards

moon monsters and death stars and donut billboards illustration
part of a thing i'm painting on a very big pillar tomorrow
still a few bits to add
still lots of freaking out to do

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
