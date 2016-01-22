Kohut Piotr

Absolvent.pl - profile web platform (desktop & mobile)

Kohut Piotr
Kohut Piotr
Hire Me
  • Save
Absolvent.pl - profile web platform (desktop & mobile) list offer job shadow flat minimal responsive layout web kohutpiotr absolving profile
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Kohut Piotr
Kohut Piotr
Direction & Fullstack Product Design⚡
Hire Me

More by Kohut Piotr

View profile
    • Like