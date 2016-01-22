Little Citizens Boutique Brand & Website Design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Little Citizen’s Boutique is a proudly independent shop for children’s toys and gifts. They seek-out and promote designers from across the world and sell to an international audience.
Our task was to refresh their brand identity and develop their new online shop. We created the brand theme ‘play is universal’ to guide the process. Our efforts helped build on brand appeal, emphasising the fun, colourful and creative elements that had gained strongly positive feedback from the existing customer base.
To see more of this project:
https://www.bagofbees.co.uk/work/little-citizens-boutique-brand/