Listening Dashboard interface ux ui minimalist statistic stats dashboard chart science data listening
One of my biggest mission since I’m designer is out! I just redesign all the statistics on Mention. I’ve worked very closely with Data Scientist to give the best result in terms of data. All the objective was to improve the visual appearance without distorting the data.

Here is the result of the 1st dashboard, feel free to give me Feedback and test in live on the app.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
