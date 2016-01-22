Paul Wronski

Biz Graphx

Paul Wronski
Paul Wronski
Hire Me
  • Save
Biz Graphx flow chart visuals presentation icons graphics business
Download color palette

Working on some presentation graphics...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Paul Wronski
Paul Wronski
An independent designer for businesses large and small.
Hire Me

More by Paul Wronski

View profile
    • Like