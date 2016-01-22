Tyler Kapustka

Global Voices Report Animation

Global Voices Report Animation megaphone animation
Doing some animations for a microsite - animation on one side and text relating to that animation same color back ground on the other side. This one is under the headline 2015 Global Voices Report. Others to come soon let me know your thoughts on this one, thanks!

Full animations i did can be found here

http://raglobalvoices.com/

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
