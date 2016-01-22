Adrien Joulie

Ride Logo Animation

Ride Logo Animation ride app animation logo keyframe circle shapes after effects motion
I had the pleasure to animate this very cool logo for Ride an application that take care of your ride to work :)

Feel free to give a feedback :)

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
