The Artificial

Hiking app

Hiking app gradient photography blur iconography icons list mobile app ux ui
Some gestures for a hiking app designed using the Hatch icon series.

More examples and variations at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/33085787/Hatch-a-series-for-to-icon

Download Hatch for free at
http://www.toicon.com/series/hatch

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
