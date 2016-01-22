New Team Member!

Lauren Jones
I had the ultimate honor of joining the Focus Lab team in late 2015 and I've been loving every day since! But this is my official debut into the Dribbble world!

I can't wait to take on 2016 with the team and make magic happen! Check out more of my journey to Focus Lab HERE.

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
