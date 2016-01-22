Rodrigo Franco

Daily UI #005 - App Icon

Rodrigo Franco
Rodrigo Franco
  • Save
Daily UI #005 - App Icon roll piano midi ableton pattern icon app 004 dailyui interface ux ui
Download color palette

Entry #005 for Daily UI.

Quick app icon design for a music production app focused on piano roll just like Ableton Live.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Rodrigo Franco
Rodrigo Franco

More by Rodrigo Franco

View profile
    • Like