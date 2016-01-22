Meatme logo

Ronald Hagenstein

A logo concept for a new online platform. Meatme.co introduces honest meat, directly from local farmers to everyone in Vancouver. Check out the website.

www.meatme.co

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
A sustainable entrepreneur with a passion for design.
